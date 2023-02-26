SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a quieter Sunday, the beginning of the week looks to start quiet, but more wintry weather is just around the corner. Find out the latest details below.

Snow showers taper tonight

Lake snow showers fizzle tonight as drier air moves in with high pressure behind an evening cold front passage. A coating to an inch of snow is possible this evening in spots, but no significant snow is expected.

We expect at least partial clearing towards morning thanks to high pressure building in overnight with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 20 by sunrise Monday.

A stormy end to February???

To start the new week all eyes will turn to another storm that looks to move into CNY Monday night into Tuesday. The big question about this storm has been exactly how it impacts the region.

When does snow start?

The latest data suggests any precipitation hold off until sunset or a bit later Monday and would be mainly snow to start.

Heaviest snow falls…

Snow falls heavy at times Monday after 7 or 8 pm Monday until about 2 am. Then there could be another bout of moderate to heavy snow Tuesday morning, including the morning commute near and north and east of Syracuse.

Greatest travel impacts

This will result in slick and sloppy travel with greatly reduced visibility at times Monday night, and also probably make for a tough ride into work and school for many Tuesday.

How much snow falls, and is there any ice??

Overnight Monday could feature snow at least mixing with sleet and freezing rain if not changing to the icy mix at times near and especially west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes. Of course, more sleet and freezing rain falling would result in less snowfall.

It still looks like the greatest accumulation of snow (6+ inches) looks to be over higher elevations and areas just north and east of Syracuse. For Syracuse and points west, we are thinking about 2 to as much as 6 inches with the best chance for only 2 or 3 inches occurring near and west of Auburn due to a higher chance of a wintry mix in this part of CNY.

Snow and or mix/rain taper

We expect as the snow and or mix/rain to taper from west to east across the area during the midday and afternoon hours on Tuesday.

Road conditions should improve quickly after 9 or 10 am as the snow tapers and temperatures rise above freezing and well into the 30s during the afternoon.

Stay tuned for updates through Monday.