SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Flakes are flying for many now, however there’s a better chance of accumulating snow happening late in the weekend. Details are below…

A little snow tonight but it doesn’t add up to much

A just cold enough wind continues to blow from the northwest over Lake Ontario and keeps snow showers and flurries going much of the night across the Finger Lakes and Syracuse area.

We are only expecting a coating to an inch of snow to fall for most tonight, but up to 2 inches is possible across some of the hills near and south of Rt. 20 south of Syracuse.

Temperatures slowly slip into the mid to upper 20s tonight which will lead to icy spots on untreated surfaces. Be mindful of this when heading out tonight.

Weekends starts quiet but ends more active

The weekend starts basically dry Saturday other than some morning flurries. As has been the case all month, getting rid of the clouds is a different story.

Low level moisture is trapped in the lower atmosphere and winds are light, so the sky remains mostly cloudy to start the weekend. If you see any blue-sky Saturday, consider it a bonus.

For the end of the weekend, we are watching low pressure moving across the Mid-Atlantic states and track to the south and east of New York State Sunday night. This is a favorable track for at least a bit of accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Click here to get our thoughts on the end of the weekend and a general change in the pattern heading toward the end of January.