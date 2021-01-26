Snow timing Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Live Doppler 9 is showing snow arriving in Central New York as of 10 a.m.

Widespread snow will fall this afternoon, making roads slick and sloppy through the afternoon and for the evening commute.

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team is still expecting snowfall amounts in the 3-6 inch range, with a little more for the counties east of Lake Ontario and a little less over the Finger Lakes where the precipitation should wind down this afternoon and could mix with some freezing rain.

The steadiest and at times heaviest snow will fall from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. in Syracuse.

The snow will wind down to scattered flurries or patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

While some minimal snowfall could happen Tuesday night, the worst of this snow event is over.

Be prepared for a quick hit of snow, which will be inconvenient given it’s timing.