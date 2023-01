Finally, Central New York is beginning to look more like it supposed to for midwinter after the most significant snowfall of 2023 blanketed the region Sunday night into the start of Monday. Syracuse officially received about three and a half inches of snow making it the biggest snowfall since the Friday before Christmas, one month ago!

Below are some more totals around CNY courtesy of the National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Binghamton. The most significant snow fell south and east of Syracuse as expected with totals exceeding 5 inches for many, but about 3 inches or less from the city of Syracuse northwest bound.

...CHENANGO COUNTY... 0.5 W SHERBURNE 8.5 IN 0700 AM 01/23 HADS 5 NNW HOLMESVILLE 8.0 IN 0722 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER OXFORD 0.8 NNW 7.0 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS NORWICH COOP 7.0 IN 0729 AM 01/23 COOP SMYRNA 7.0 IN 0722 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER NORWICH 7.0 IN 0722 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER 3 SE GREENE 6.5 IN 0630 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER GREENE 6.0 IN 0900 AM 01/23 PUBLIC BAINBRIDGE 5.5 IN 0722 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER GREENE 5.0 IN 0722 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER ...CORTLAND COUNTY... WILLET 1.8 E 7.4 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 2 WNW MCGRAW 6.2 IN 0631 AM 01/23 FREETOWN 1.0 NE 5.1 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS ...MADISON COUNTY... CHITTENANGO 2.1 ESE 6.6 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 2 E HUBBARDSVILLE 6.0 IN 0900 AM 01/23 PUBLIC CAZENOVIA 2.9 SE 6.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 2 W CHITTENANGO 5.5 IN 0815 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER CHITTENANGO 5.5 IN 0745 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER CHITTENANGO 5.5 IN 0741 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER ONEIDA 0.4 NW 5.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 2 SSE PERRYVILLE 4.5 IN 0845 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER ONEIDA 4.5 IN 0740 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER ...ONEIDA COUNTY... 1 ESE UTICA 8.1 IN 0820 AM 01/23 PUBLIC UTICA 8.0 IN 1150 AM 01/23 BROADCAST MEDIA PARIS 8.0 IN 0910 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER NEW HARTFORD 8.0 IN 0800 AM 01/23 BROADCAST MEDIA 1 SSE DEERFIELD 7.6 IN 0900 AM 01/23 PUBLIC NEW HARTFORD 1.0 WSW 7.5 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS UTICA 7.4 IN 0715 AM 01/23 PUBLIC MARCY 7.3 IN 0600 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER NEW YORK MILLS 7.1 IN 1020 AM 01/23 PUBLIC SAUQUOIT 1.6 WSW 7.1 IN 0639 AM 01/23 COCORAHS HOLLAND PATENT 7.0 IN 0730 AM 01/23 PUBLIC SAUQUOIT 7.0 IN 0710 AM 01/23 PUBLIC HOLLAND PATENT 1.1 WNW 7.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS NEW HARTFORD 6.5 IN 0710 AM 01/23 PUBLIC CLINTON 6.3 IN 0708 AM 01/23 NEWSPAPER NEW YORK MILLS 6.0 IN 0900 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER DURHAMVILLE 3.5 NNW 5.8 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS WESTMORELAND 4 N 5.1 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COOP ROME 4.8 SSE 5.1 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS SHERRILL 5.0 IN 0800 AM 01/23 PUBLIC POINT ROCK 0.6 SE 4.5 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS ROME 4.0 IN 1150 AM 01/23 BROADCAST MEDIA ...ONONDAGA COUNTY... JAMESVILLE 6.5 IN 0915 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER 2 NW ORAN 6.0 IN 0706 AM 01/23 PUBLIC SKANEATELES 9.1 SE 6.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS SYRACUSE 4.2 SSW 5.5 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 1 S ONONDAGA 5.5 IN 0700 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER SYRACUSE 2.7 S 4.6 IN 0730 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 1 W CAMILLUS 3.7 IN 0817 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER CAMILLUS 1.0 W 3.7 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS BREWERTON 1.5 ESE 3.3 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS SKANEATELES 0.8 NNW 3.2 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS SKANEATELES 3.0 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COOP BALDWINSVILLE 2.3 IN 1000 AM 01/23 BROADCAST MEDIA WESTVALE 2.3 IN 0800 AM 01/23 PUBLIC CLAY 4.6 NW 2.3 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS LIVERPOOL 6.1 NNW 2.2 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS BALDWINSVILLE 3.5 NE 2.1 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS BREWERTON LOCK 23 2.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COOP ...SENECA COUNTY... LODI 3.5 IN 0630 AM 01/23 PUBLIC ...TOMPKINS COUNTY... NEWFIELD HAMLET 4.3 S 6.5 IN 0900 AM 01/23 COCORAHS GROTON 0.5 NW 6.3 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS GROTON 3.2 SSW 6.2 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS TRUMANSBURG 0.4 WNW 6.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS EAST ITHACA 4.7 E 5.8 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS FREEVILLE 1.5 NE 5.6 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS FREEVILLE 3.7 W 5.5 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS ITHACA 6.4 E 5.4 IN 0730 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 2 W ETNA 5.0 IN 1000 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER 0.7 E FREEVILLE 5.0 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COOP ITHACA 1.1 SE 3.5 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS 1 ESE ITHACA 2.5 IN 0719 AM 01/23 TRAINED SPOTTER ...CAYUGA COUNTY... DUCK LAKE 0.5 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS ...JEFFERSON COUNTY... WEST CARTHAGE 0.3 ENE 0.3 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS ...LEWIS COUNTY... GLENFIELD 4.1 NNE 1.8 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS LOWVILLE 1.0 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COOP ...OSWEGO COUNTY... MEXICO 2SW 1.6 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COOP 2 N RICHLAND 1.5 IN 0730 AM 01/23 PUBLIC FULTON 1.3 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COOP LACONA 3.6 SSE 1.2 IN 0700 AM 01/23 COCORAHS MINETTO 0.1 SE 1.2 IN 0800 AM 01/23 COCORAHS