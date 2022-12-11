SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Finally, some December snow! Snow is winding down tonight, but what’s ahead for the start of the week? Find out below.

SNOWFALL AMOUNTS…

As of Sunday evening, most areas, including Syracuse picked up 1 to 3 inches of wet snow Sunday into Sunday evening, but upwards of 4 to 6 inches fell for a few across areas east of Syracuse and over the hills.

TONIGHT:

Snow tapers to flurries and a few snow showers tonight with only another coating to an inch expected.

Temperatures rise into the low to mid 30s for much of CNY this evening before inching back into the upper 20s by sunrise Monday. Most treated roads should be just wet tonight into the start of Monday, but untreated surfaces will likely be icy in spots. So be careful and watch your step heading out tonight into the start of Monday.

Yes, the Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect for Oswego, Lewis, Oneida, Madison, Cortland, and Chenango counties through tonight, but the heaviest, steadiest snow is ending this evening.

MONDAY:

Some of us wake up to some lingering flurries, mainly near and south and west of Syracuse through mid-Monday morning. Other than that, the sky is mostly cloudy through lunchtime before some sun slowly develops from north to south across CNY shortly before sunset.

Highs only reach the low to mid 30s.

The clearing sky and light winds to end the day Monday will set the stage for a very cold Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop all the way down into the teens!