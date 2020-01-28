Snowfall deficit continues to grow, but it hasn’t been dry

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts continue to groan about this winter, or lack thereof, but the amount of precipitation Syracuse has picked up since the start of the meteorological winter, December 1st may surprise you.

In Syracuse, nearly 7 inches of precipitation has fallen since December 1st and the average amount of precipitation that falls during that time frame in Syracuse is almost 5 and a half inches. That’s right, surprise! Syracuse actually has experienced an inch and a half more than “normal” precipitation for the first two thirds of the winter.

Now the question is, will the last third of the winter continue to be wetter than average, or turn whiter/snowier? We shall see…