Snowfall down for Syracuse, but not a record slow start

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Winter in Central New York has taken a hiatus over the past two weeks. Starting just before Christmas and going through Friday, January 3, measurable snow has fallen on just one day (New Year’s Eve) in Syracuse with temperatures averaging more than 10 degrees above normal.

But is this one of the slower starts to winter Syracuse has ever seen?

The short answer is ‘No.’ While we are more than a foot below normal, the seasonal snow total stands at 30” and we are just about 7 inches behind the pace set last winter when we still managed to reach 115” of snow by the end of the season.

To get into the top ten slowest starts to winter you need a seasonal snow total of under 20” by the end of December and to get into the top five it has be a foot or less. In fact, the least amount of snow through the end of December was recent, 2015-’16, when only 2.5” of snow had fallen by the time New Year’s Day arrived! The pace for that winter picked up after January 1, and we still managed 80.3 inches for the season.

For some winters though, the slow start was hard to make up for. The Winters of 2011-’12, 2001-’02 and 1994-’95 ended up well below normal.

Winter Thru Dec. 31st Seasonal Snow 2011-‘12 7.2” 50.6” 2001-‘02 8.0” 59.4” 1994-‘95 9.4” 62.2”

The final winter on that list, 1965-’66, did end up closer to normal for the season at 118.8” of snow, but it received a HUGE boost at the end of January when the Blizzard of ’66 hit dropping 42” of snow in just 3 days.

Looking ahead, the weather heading into the middle of the month looks up and down for Syracuse. Some snow is possible the first weekend, and first full week of the new year, but also signs of a thaw come mid-month.