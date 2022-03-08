SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Just two days removed from 70-degree weather, parts of Central New York dealing with localized lake snow this morning.

TUESDAY:

In the wake of our late Monday afternoon gusty showers/thunderstorms, colder air was flowing into Central New York. Because of this, localized lake effect snow continues through the Tuesday morning commute.

Areas southeast of Lake Ontario mainly in Seneca, Cayuga, southern Onondaga, and Cortland counties could pick up a total 1 to 4 inches thanks to a band of lake snow. Watch for slick/sloppy conditions in and around this band from Seneca Falls, Scipio, Moravia, Cortland, and Cincinnatus for the morning commute.

High pressure ultimately builds in for Tuesday afternoon and helps clear us all out with some developing sunshine. It’s a breezy day with highs back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is in charge Tuesday night with a clear to partly cloudy sky and lows dropping to between 20 and 25.

WEDNESDAY:

There has been a change to Wednesday’s forecast thanks to an area of low pressure moving farther north and closer to us during the day. That said, some wet snow possibly mixed with rain develops during the midday and afternoon hours from south to north, but it doesn’t last long.

A slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches is possible by sunset Wednesday, especially in the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

Highs on Wednesday should make the 30s and low 40s.

Quieter and milder weather is expected for the last half of the week until we get to the weekend. Click here for our latest thinking of the St. Patrick’s Day forecast.