SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter is back in CNY and snow will continue to accumulate with nasty travel right into the start of Sunday. Details below…

Accumulating snow into Sunday

The snowfall for this weekend’s snowstorm will not be the biggest we’ve seen in several years in central New York, but the most significant since the middle of last March. The greatest chance for a foot or more of snow would be well south and east into the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Still, we are in line for a plowable snow that slows you down Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Find out our latest thinking on this storm for CNY here.

Some relief early in the week

It looks like our snowstorm tapers to lighter snow showers and flurries off Lake Ontario Sunday afternoon into the start of Monday, but the start of the new week is looking pretty quiet overall.

With any luck we may even see a little sun poke through the clouds before the afternoon is up across parts of CNY to start the week with temperatures seasonably chilly for this time of year with low to mid 30s expected.

Another storm heading our way?

Unfortunately, our break from the active weather is only going to last a day.

A new system, another area of low pressure, tracks to our west later Tuesday into Wednesday. The counterclockwise winds around this low bring milder air our way this time. The storm looks to be more of a rain maker for us although the precipitation may briefly start out as some snow and or a wintry mix, especially near and north and east of Syracuse and over the higher elevations.

This storm also creates gusty winds for us. First winds are out of the southeast so that means higher elevations south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill could see gusts past 40 or even 50 mph at times Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. As winds swing into the west Wednesday look for lower elevations like Syracuse to see some stronger winds possibly over 30 mph.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.