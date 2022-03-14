SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a very frigid weekend, we finally have more tolerable, spring-like weather coming this week.

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s a milder start to the workweek across CNY. Expect highs to warm well into the 40s to even around 50 with enough sunshine this afternoon! Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon, but it stays dry.

Also, there won’t be as much as a gusty wind like what we had over the weekend either which makes it feel much better.

TONIGHT:

Most of CNY stays dry tonight, but the Watertown and North Country areas could see a little rain and snow developing near and after sunset. The Watertown area could see a little accumulation of a coating to an inch or so by sunrise Tuesday. While the higher terrain of the North Country may very well wake up to at least a few slushy inches of snow Tuesday morning.

The rest of CNY is mostly cloudy and not very cold with a few showers possibly developing towards morning east of Lake Ontario, as readings drop into the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A cold front to the north inches in Tuesday morning and afternoon as a little wave of low pressure develops and slides along it. This should not only create plenty of clouds, but also some rain and mainly higher terrain snow (Tug Hill/Adirondacks), especially during the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday won’t be quite as mild as Monday, but upper 30s to mid-40s is typical for mid-March in CNY.

After a brief small dip in the temperatures with a little rain and high terrain snow Tuesday, we are in for a treat for some spring-like weather, including St. Patrick’s Day!