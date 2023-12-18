SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Heavy, steady rain is making the Monday morning rush a slow and trick one. Watch for flooding around CNY. Find out below when the rain will move on out…

A soaker of a Monday morning

Exercise extra caution when heading out the door Monday morning. The heavy, steady rain is causing numerous flood alerts due to flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas. Ponding on the roads will make the roads tricky to navigate (especially on roads dealing with construction) is you’re not taking it slow.

Imagine if it were colder… we’d be talking about a good snow storm! But nope, the cold air is not in the right place—at least for now.

As much as 1-3″ of rainfall is expected through Monday afternoon. The heaviest of the rain tapers to more scattered showers after about 9-10am.

Winter makes a comeback

As the storm departs Monday and Monday night, a cold front will push through late Monday morning/midday. This leads to colder air slowly but surely building in Monday and ultimately changing any rain to snow showers at first over the hills Monday evening and then for Syracuse and the rest of CNY late Monday night, lingering into Tuesday.

Accumulations will be manageable, on the order of about 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possibly up to 4 inches possible over the hills. Yes, it should look more festive around here come Tuesday for many in CNY. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 30s, but feels even colder, 15 to 25°, thanks to a gusty northwest wind.

Smooth sailing the rest of the week

Looking beyond Tuesday, our temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s to around 40 beginning Wednesday. With no major systems on the way through at least Saturday, quiet weather is expected with at least some sunshine.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.