SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Umbrellas and rain jackets come in handy once again today.

THURSDAY:

Heavy, steady rain is pushing through CNY this morning. Watch for ponding and some minor flooding in low-lying areas for your morning commute.

Highs are cool for June on Thursday in the 60s as the clouds linger even when the rain tapers.

It’s still damp and cloudy this afternoon, but at least the rain is not nearly as heavy, more of a nuisance than anything.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure builds in Thursday night and yields a quiet night with some clearing taking place.

Lows drop into the low to mid 50s with a bit of a breeze around too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy breeze and comfortable air. Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year.

By the way, the average high for the 10th day of June is 76°.

What about the weekend weather? The latest as of Wednesday evening is that our shower chances look a bit lower now for Saturday as low-pressure tracks to our south. The better chance for showers may turn out to be on Sunday as a separate area of low pressure drops out of the Great Lakes and heads toward us. Stay tuned.