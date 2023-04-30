SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It was a wet end to April, but does it at least get a little better to start May? Find out below…

A slow-moving intensifying storm system moving north up along an occluded/cold front is keeping things soggy out there now, but steady, at times heavy rain is going to taper by morning.

The soaking continues tonight

The steadiest and heaviest rain is moving through CNY this evening before tapering after 2 or 3 am as the developing storm mentioned above moves north of us overnight.

When all is said and done, total rainfall for some by daybreak Monday will be 2 inches or more. This could cause some localized flooding in urban and other flood-prone areas and a bit of flash flooding in spots which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for parts of CNY until midnight tonight.

Remember, if you ever encounter a flooded road/walkway, “turn around, don’t drown”, and find an alternate route. You don’t know the depth of the water, nor the integrity of the road underneath.

It stays cool & damp to start May

May is starting off on a cool and unsettled note.

Much of the first week of May features daily highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, plus there will be the threat of showers each and every day through at least Thursday.

Yes, it would be a good ideal to have the umbrella handy when heading out this week, especially through Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the nastiest

An upper level and surface storm system are expected to slowly slide overhead and through the region Tuesday into Wednesday. What does this mean? Plenty of clouds, more numerous showers and unseasonably chilly air with highs struggling to get out of the 40s!

Oh, and one more thing…the showers that develop and move through will likely fall as graupel and snow at times, especially across the hills. Welcome to May!

Any sunshine ahead?

While there could be a little sun at times through midweek, we don’t think CNY sees any appreciable sun until Cinco De Mayo into the weekend the way it looks now.

So, hang in there and be patient because the first weekend of May right now is looking pretty good. Fingers crossed that this forecast doesn’t change.

High temperatures are also expected to rebound back into the low 60s by the end of this week.

Stay tuned for updates.