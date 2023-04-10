SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – While it won’t be quite as bright and sunny for the middle of the week, we still are expecting the warming trend to continue across CNY! Find out how warm we get this week below.

Yes, some clouds returning, but any rain?

A strong area high pressure is well established up across the Northeast right now, but there’s one fly in the ointment midweek. What kind of fly are we talking about? It’s a weak cold front expected to flirt with us Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front is going to deliver some clouds to the area Tuesday into Wednesday, but we think some sun still shines at times, especially Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

Most get through midweek without a drop of rain, but there could be a spotty shower or two, mainly north of Syracuse up across the Tug Hill and North Country through much of this week.

Winds ramp up briefly Tuesday

Also, as the backdoor cold front approaches winds are going to become gusty. Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph are likely after 10 or 11 am Tuesday into the start of Tuesday night. This will increase the brushfire threat across the region on Tuesday, and because of this there’s a Fire Weather Watch in effect for portions of the region. For more details click here.

Keep shades handy, and even the shorts!

So yes, the continuation of dry weather continues before more sunshine returns late in the week once the front moves well north and east of us unleashing more warmth too.

Spring now, but summery by weeks end!

Given the extended period of more direct April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Tuesday/Wednesday, and probably 80-degree warmth by Friday, possibly record warmth, and it stays summery into the weekend too!