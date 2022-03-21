SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Cool and quiet tonight and looks like another winner Tuesday!

TONIGHT:

The sky turns mainly clear overnight after some evening clouds as a weakening disturbance slides by to the south of CNY tonight with a little rain and snow possible south and west of CNY.

Lows should drop to near 30 tonight, but 20s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY, especially north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY:

High pressure to the north is expected to be in firm control of the weather around the region on Tuesday setting the stage for the brightest day of the week under lots of sun.

A cool breeze out of the northwest between 5 and 15 mph should keep highs in the 40s for CNY Tuesday afternoon, but the stronger late March sun will make it feel pretty good.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy with a frosty low dropping into the 20s to around 30 as high pressure stays in control.

WEDNESDAY:

Unfortunately, Wednesday’s weather goes downhill thanks to an approaching storm system from the southwest. We start dry Wednesday, but the clouds will be on the increase with a pretty gusty breeze developing, and some rain showers expected to develop mainly during the afternoon.

Highs should warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 with enough dry time.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

The warm front attached to a slow moving storm should slide away during the day Thursday with any lingering showers around to start the day giving way to mainly dry conditions for the afternoon.

Highs should warm close to 60 Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to the milder air because a cooling trend starts to round out the week. A cold front is slated to come through Thursday night/Friday morning and temperatures likely cool back to near 50 Friday with a few scattered showers possibly around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday. Stay tuned for updates and more details on the chill returning this weekend over the coming days.