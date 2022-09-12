SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rain is likely for Central New York for the second half of this afternoon and this evening.

Live Doppler 9

Heavier downpours and perhaps some thunder will be more common in Central New York through heading into Monday evening.

Some of the heavier downpours could affect your ride home Monday evening.

While the rain will be scattered, those locations that do get wet, could see heavier downpours. These could lead to localized flash flooding.

It’s possible that an inch or more of rain could fall in localized areas.