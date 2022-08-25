SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Looks good for the most part today, but the scattered shower/storm threat will be going up soon. Details below…

TODAY:

Today is looking pretty good again with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures close to what we had Wednesday. It looks like the shower and storm threat is rather spotty and concentrated over the Finger Lakes later in the afternoon. Yes, most stay dry on this Thursday!

Highs today warm into the low to mid 80s with a bit more humidity.

TONIGHT:

More clouds are around tonight with a spotty shower or two possible this evening, but a better chance of a few showers and maybe a storm near and after midnight. Lows drop into the 60s tonight.

FRIDAY:

There’s a better chance of scattered showers and storms Friday as a weak cold front slides in from the northwest. A few of the storms could have some gusty winds and hail.

If the timing works out (like we continue to think) Friday/Friday night’s cold front slides to our south and high pressure builds in for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The last weekend of August is looking mainly dry and nice with some low clouds around to start Saturday but ultimately the sun wins out by the late morning/midday. There is a very slight risk of a spotty shower to start the weekend, but overall, it’s a dry Saturday and the same goes for Sunday, mainly east of Syracuse! Most places, however, will end up dry this final weekend of August.

Highs warm into the upper 70s Saturday and at least mid-80s Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates.