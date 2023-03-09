SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It wouldn’t be a Friday or Friday night without some snow for Central New York.

We will see some more flakes to end off the week, but once again this does not appear as though it will be a big hit of snow. Good news for the St. Patrick’s Parade in Syracuse.

How much snow are we talking?

As you can see on the map…not much from Syracuse northward, but you’ll need to bust out the shovel in the Finger Lakes. Even more snow is expected as you head south toward the NY/PA line.

The more snow, the more inconvenient it will be

There are weather alerts in effect for areas south and west of Syracuse. There are no weather alerts in effect for Syracuse and where there are no colors on the map.

The snow threat is ‘outta here’ Saturday

If there are flakes in your neighborhood, it’s a Friday and Friday night thing. Any remaining snowflakes will wind down Saturday morning, leaving us cold and mainly dry to kick off the weekend.