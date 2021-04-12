Some Spring snow a possibility for parts of CNY by weeks’ end

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

We are now more than three weeks into Spring and we’ve just come off our first 80 degree weather, but Mother Nature is poised to throw parts of Upstate New York a ‘curveball’ later this week in the form of some late season snow. As is typical of any early Spring snow scenario, elevation would play a key role.

Here is the set up.

Low pressure drops southeast out of the Great Lakes Wednesday then reforms off the Mid Atlantic coast Thursday. As this low strengthens, the counterclockwise winds bring moisture north into Central New York and a widespread chilly rain develops.

Our low-pressure system continues to develop south of Long Island Thursday night, so our steady precipitation also continues but by then in the higher elevations south and east of Syracuse it turns just cool enough for some wet snow.

At this point, the most likely areas of an accumulations of wet snow looks to be from the Catskills into eastern New York and western New England.

While snow in Syracuse (a lower elevation) looks unlikely at this point, we will caution that in the hills of Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango and Madison counties an accumulation is POSSIBLE Thursday night into Friday morning if the storm strengthens enough and tracks a bit farther west than currently expected.

With this possibility, it would be a good idea to check back with us through the week as new data makes the late week weather picture clearer.