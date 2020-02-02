Some wet snow late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night as many head out to Super Bowl parties

Much of Sunday will be mainly quiet with just some flurries or a passing snow shower or two possible through early Super Bowl Sunday afternoon. An approaching warm front will help trigger some wet snow mid to late Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The snow will not add up much due to temperatures being near or just above freezing, 32 to 34°, much of the time the snow is falling. For this reason roads should stay mainly wet for most, but could get a little slick and sloppy across the higher terrain and on side streets, bridges and overpasses. So if you have plans to attend a Super Bowl party out and about there should NOT be too many issues on the roads. Be mindful, though, that there could be a few slick spots, especially over the higher terrain.

Snow accumulations will range from a slushy coating to an inch or two for most, but upwards of 2 to 3″ possibly across the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse between 3 pm Sunday and midnight Sunday night. Snow may even mix with a little rain before it ends around midnight.