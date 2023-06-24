SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of summer! After a week of mainly rain-free weather, we’re about to start a prolonged stretch of unsettled and muggy weather. How will this impact your weekend plans? Details are below.

Humidity on the rise

The humidity is back in Central New York.

Dew points climbed well into the 60s Friday, and these higher dew points last through the weekend and even most of next week. At times this weekend, dew points could approach 70 degrees which is tropical-like.

It will feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

Rain chances rise too

The chances for showers and even a few storms go up into the start of the weekend on Saturday. You’ll be dodging wet weather the first part of the day Saturday but there are signs showers and storms may become more scattered later in the day into the evening. That would be good news for those heading to Jazz Fest in downtown Syracuse.

Right now, Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days if you have the flexibility to adjust your outdoor plans.

The bottom line is if you have outdoor plans e.g., graduation, pool party, golf, any other outdoor activities this weekend you’ll want to be sure to keep an eye on the radar and have a backup plan, or some type of coverage like a tent.

Check out the forecast for Jazz Fest and graduation festivities >>

Because there is so much moisture in the air and the system causing this rain is a slow mover, parts of CNY could be at risk for heavier downpours that may lead to some isolated flash flooding. Thankfully, the stream flows in the larger streams and rivers are low and should handle any heavy rain. It is more of the low lying and poor drainage areas that would be vulnerable to this type of flooding.

Despite the flood threat, this is also welcomed rain as parts of CNY continue to be abnormally dry according to the latest drought report. We just don’t want too much too fast.

Read the latest update on the Drought Monitor >>

Despite the increasing odds of showers and a few storms into the weekend, temperatures are still expected to warm into the low-80s Saturday, and possibly mid-80s Sunday.

Remaining unsettled at times into next week

Daily chances for at least a few showers and thunderstorms will be with us right through at least Thursday.

The highest coverage of shower and storm activity beyond Saturday looks to be on Tuesday.

There are signs that some overall drier weather will settle back in toward the end of the week, with a blend of clouds and sunshine in store on Friday with a very low chance for a shower.