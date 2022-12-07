END OF THE WEEK/WEEKEND UPDATE:

Earlier this week we were concerned about a system that was forecast to move close to CNY or just to our south.

As of Wednesday night, our confidence is quite high for dry, mostly sunny, and seasonably cool weather both Friday and Saturday!

This is great news for many that have plans out and about like Christmas shopping to do, attending Christmas parties, getting the Christmas tree, decorating etc…The only downside is that it won’t look wintry without the snow, but come Sunday this probably changes!

WHEN DOES PRECIPITATION START SUNDAY?

Precipitation looks to begin Sunday after 8 or 9 am.

WHAT TYPE OF PRECIPITATION OCCURS?

Precipitation type will depend on the temperatures Sunday, but at this point, we are thinking the majority of the precipitation falls as wet snow, but could mix with rain over the lower terrain, including the Syracuse area.

Over the hills/higher terrain we do expect the precipitation to fall as just snow.

BEST CHANCE TO PICK UP ACCUMULATING SNOW

Temperatures should stay above freezing for much of Sunday across the lower terrain/Syracuse area probably keeping any slushy minor snow accumulation for many mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Roads are expected to remain mainly just wet for many so it shouldn’t really stop anyone from getting out and about to Christmas shop or whatnot.

Across the hills it’s a different story as temperatures are a little colder, near freezing, and likely leads to roads becoming at least somewhat slick and sloppy Sunday.

The best chances of picking up snow accumulation of 3 inches or more is across the hillier terrain with lesser amounts expected across the lower terrain/Syracuse area.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.