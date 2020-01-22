Something cool passing through the sky early tonight

If you have a chance to get outside and look up to the sky just after 6:30 Wednesday evening, precisely at 6:37 to 6:39 is when the International Space Station (ISS) will be passing overhead. It will look like a distant plane flying across the sky, or a slow moving shooting star that will be able to be seen with the naked eye. Some high clouds may obscure the view somewhat of the ISS, but we are hopeful that you’ll still be able to see it somewhat.

The ISS will start its trek across the sky coming up across the west-southwest horizon and passing almost straight above us before disappearing over the northeast horizon at 6:39.

Even though the sun will have been down for about an hour and a half, the ISS will be high enough that the sun’s rays will still reflect off of it, which will help illuminate and make the ISS glow.

If you don’t get a chance to catch a glimpse of the ISS this evening, you may get a chance to see it at 5:49 p.m. for a 5 minute window Thursday evening. It will be above the southwestern horizon Thursday evening before disappearing over the east-northeast horizon at 5:54 p.m.. For other times to possibly catch a glimpse of the ISS in CNY click here.