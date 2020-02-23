Spectacular Sunday Sunrise

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

If you missed the sunrise Sunday morning, we’ve got you covered. This is a time-lapse from our downtown Syracuse AXA Tower Camera.

Meteorological Spring is right around the corner (March 1st) and days are bound to get brighter!

