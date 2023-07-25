SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Storms are over, but any more to come Tuesday? Find out below…

Storm threat decreases, but smoke returning?

The same front/trough that produced the active Monday afternoon and evening is going to be washing out nearby heading into Tuesday. This probably triggers a few spotty showers/storms during the second half of Tuesday, but nothing like what we had on Monday with more numerous storms. Much of Tuesday, though, looks to be dry with some sun and feels pretty similar to Monday.

Something else you may notice other than less showers and storms is that the sky is likely going to be a smoky haze due to yes, the wildfire smoke in Canada. Click here for more smoke details and possible impacts on CNY.

Heat and humidity build even more so mid to late this week and may produce first heat wave of 2023. Stay tuned for updates.

