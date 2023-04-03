SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a chilly end to the first weekend of April, the spring feel is back this week, but any rain accompanying the milder air? Details are below…

Spring feel is back today!

The winter-like feel we had around here on Sunday is departing as a warm front slides through this morning.

In the wake of the warm front, winds shift into the southwest during the day today and that along with intervals of sun help push temperatures close to 60 by the late afternoon.

These southwest winds are out ahead of a cold front bringing a few light showers back into the region after 3 or 4 pm into this evening.

Umbrellas needed…

A steadier rain moves in and through the area thanks to a wave of low pressure sliding along a cold front that is expected to stall near CNY tonight.

Lows drop to around 40 tonight. So not as chilly as the last couple of nights.

Baseball returns to Syracuse Tuesday, but any weather issues?

Rain likely is around to start Tuesday, but will the Syracuse Mets be able to play ball in their home opener Tuesday afternoon?

Well, we think the steadiest of the rain is in the morning, but we are at least turning drier during the afternoon with just a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle for the afternoon. Game time is at 2:05 at NBT Bank Stadium. Fingers crossed this mainly dry forecast holds and that the field isn’t too wet for the game to take place. Stay tuned for updates.

It’s cooler, more seasonable Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s, with the highest temperatures expected south of Syracuse.

Storm threat and warmth return midweek

A piece of the warmth that was over Central New York Saturday is back for Wednesday. Although we won’t see as much sunshine, southwesterly winds transport 60s to near 70 air back over us.

An approaching cold front means more in the ways of showers and storms for us on Wednesday, especially later in the day. A few storms late in the afternoon and evening could be strong with damaging wind gusts possible.