SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Spring is about to go on hiatus as we feel winter’s chill the next few days. And for the first time in almost 2 weeks we have snow in the forecast.

FRIDAY:

The bulk of the overnight rain has moved out. But we’re left with a damp and foggy morning. Watch for patchy fog that is causing low visibility.

The morning weather is highlight by sun and only widely scattered showers. We should warm quickly close to 50 degrees.

Our best chance at seeing this sun is later this morning. That should help get the temperatures close to 50.

It turns out mostly cloudy in the afternoon with more numerous showers, and those two factors are why we expect temperatures to drop through the 40s.

WEEKEND:

Here’s when Spring takes a break. Don’t put away the winter gear just yet…

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend. We’re in the 40s Saturday and only in the 30s come Sunday.

This air is cold enough for snow showers to mix in with rain showers Saturday. The best chance of any accumulation is mainly for the higher elevations. Starting Saturday night, everyone in CNY is cold enough for lake effect snow showers. Our best chance at accumulating snow is during this time into Sunday morning where even a coating to an inch or so is possible for the lower terrain (including Syracuse) and higher amounts as you go up in elevation like the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse.

While snow showers are falling through the day Sunday, temperatures close to freezing and the high March sun angle (as high as mid-September!) make it hard outside higher elevations for additional snow accumulations midday Sunday into the afternoon. That means roads are mainly wet.

But, that’s just the beginning. The coldest air we’ve had since probably February is right over the Northeast for next Monday. We have not had a daily high temperature in this month below 31°. Monday will challenge that as many in CNY may not get out of the 20s. Brrr!