SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our spring weather in January continues Thursday, at least for one more day. Winter tries to sneak back in by the weekend. Details are below…

Leave the umbrellas at home

Central New York is in for a drier day Thursday. We may see some peaks of sunshine in the morning, but it is still mostly overcast.

A little spotty drizzle/mist throughout the day can’t be ruled out either. At least it’s not a steady rain like the last couple of days.

Highs remain well above average in the 40s for all.

Any snow/winter weather on the horizon?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through the rest of this week and the weekend too for the most part, but there is some snow in the forecast for a change.

There could be a slushy coating to an inch of snow over the hills Friday as a weak weather system comes through and more seasonable air arrives.

A few additional inches of snow are possible Friday night into Saturday near the Southern Tug Hill due to lake effect, but that’s about it for the time being.

Something we all will feel this first full weekend of 2023 is more of a seasonable chill with highs back to near 35 which is still a little milder than normal for January standards. Hang in there snow lovers/winter enthusiasts/businesses who rely on wintry weather. Eventually some real winter weather will return.