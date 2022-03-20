SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to spring! Yes, it’s not as nice as it’s been the last several days, but it could be worse too. Nicer weather is on the way for the first full day of spring!

TONIGHT:

Rain and higher terrain snow showers are pulling out of CNY early this evening quickly as high pressure builds in from the northwest with drier air. This sets the stage for some partial clearing tonight and lows dropping into the 30s. A breeze persists too, with feel like readings ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s through the night.

MONDAY:

It stays breezy but turns nicer looking for the start of the new week and first full day of spring on Monday. Some sun is expected to break through with highs warming well into the 40s to around 50, but a steady 10 to 15 or 20 mph breeze is expected to make it feel a bit cooler.

MONDAY NIGHT:

The sky turns mainly clear overnight after some evening clouds as a weakening disturbance slides by to the south Monday night with a little rain and snow possible south of CNY.

Lows should drop to near 30 Monday night, but 20s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY, especially north and east of Syracuse.

TUESDAY:

High pressure to the north is expected to be in firm control of the weather around the region on Tuesday setting the stage for the brightest day of the week under lots of sun.

A cool breeze out of the northwest between 5 and 15 mph should keep highs in the 40s for CNY Tuesday afternoon, but the stronger late March sun will make it feel pretty good.