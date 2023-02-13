SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you enjoyed Super Bowl Sunday’s weather, you’ll like how the week starts. Find out how warm it’s going to get and when the next chance of precipitation is below…

Spring feel continues this week

The weather remains relatively quiet and mild early next week with more 40s to near 50 Monday and slightly cooler, but still mild on Tuesday. The sun shines at least through Monday morning, and probably returns Tuesday afternoon after a little rain and snow shower activity Monday night.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible across mainly the higher terrain Monday night, but that should be it.

Yes, Mother Nature looks to provide her own love for CNY on Valentine’s Day. 😊

No joke…we may flirt with record warmth midweek!

Believe it or not, but another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like 50s are a certainty and we have a shot of even sneaking into the low 60s degrees Wednesday, and possibly Thursday night!

With the warmth comes moisture, though. So, we have to introduce a chance of a shower or two Wednesday, and a better chance of more widespread rain showers after 1 or 2 pm Thursday.