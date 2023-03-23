SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We weather moves out of Central New York this evening and more seasonable air settles in for the end of the week.

A bit of a cool down

A cold front moved through Central New York Thursday afternoon. This is sweeping out the 50s we’ve gotten accustomed to the last few days.

Highs drop back into the 40s for Friday and we are likely looking at a string of 40s right into the weekend.

Drying out in the short term

Thursday cold front is not only the leading edge to cooler air but drier air as well. We would expect any lingering showers to taper in the evening.

Behind the cold front, we turn drier Thursday night into Friday with some sun returning to end the week too.

Unfortunately, the weather goes downhill for the weekend

First weekend of spring is unfortunately not looking very spring-like.

After Friday’s break, a new area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country tracks up into the Great Lakes west of CNY. This time of year, this track normally supports rain to start.

However, since the precipitation begins near or just after sunrise Saturday, the temperatures may be just cool enough for a bit of snow/wintry mix at the onset of the precipitation, especially north and east of Syracuse.

Little or no accumulation is expected, but there could be a slushy coating to 1 or 2inches up east of Syracuse on Saturday morning along with some light icing from freezing rain.

Rain tapers to a few scattered showers later Saturday afternoon and evening as the storm west of us transfers its energy to new low near the coast. As the complex storm system pulls away Saturday night into Sunday morning it pulls in cool enough air aloft for any leftover rain to probably mix with if not end as a little snow/flurries Sunday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but there could be another slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Highs are likely going to be in the 40s over the weekend, but the wind provides an extra chill.