SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re flipping back and forth between spring and winter the next few days. Details are below…

Some showers and storms before you wake up

As a warm front moves through Central New York Friday overnight we expect there to be rain on and after 3 am and there could be some thunder as well. Severe weather is not expected. This rain tapers right after sunrise Saturday.

The warm front is the leading edge to warmer air, so we expect we rise overnight and end up in the low 50s by morning.

When can I enjoy the outdoors Saturday?

The best time to soak in some sun and spring-time warmth looks to be between 10am-2pm. That’s the most likely window where it’s dry and warm (maybe flirt with 70!) is everything goes well). This is great timing with any Easter egg hunts that may be going on Saturday morning.

You’ll want to wrap up your outdoor activities by no later than 1-2 pm. That’s when a cold front moves through with some rain showers and possibly a t-storm. Any afternoon shower or storm could have gusty, damage winds.

Behind the cold front, temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 40s and 30s Saturday and evening. This leads to any rain ending as a bit of snow Saturday night across the region. There is a coating to an inch for most, but a few inches are possible up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

A winter’s chill Sunday

Sunday is the drier half of the weekend with a good deal of sunshine, but it’s going to be a bit windy and unseasonably chilly.

Highs to round out the weekend probably only sneak into the upper 30s low 40s at best with wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. You’ll need the shades and jackets when out and about Sunday.