Spring or winter? You decide since Mother Nature can’t decide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the timelapse above from SkyNet 9 at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo shows, the weather can’t decide if it’s winter or spring.

As is typical this year, daytime heating from the sun results in a spray of numerous snow showers. You go from bright sunshine one minute to a brief snow shower or snow squall the next.

One thing is for sure, the breeze made for a brisk afternoon with temperatures only in the 30s to near 40, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s.

There is another round of snow slated to arrive later Friday and Friday night, with the Storm Team predicting a relaxation of the March-like chill over the weekend.