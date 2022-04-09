SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Cool and at times soggy weather sticks around through the weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Heading into the weekend it looks like central New York is in store for a cooling trend with even the threat for some wintry precipitation.

SATURDAY:

We have some light rain mainly south and east of Syracuse Saturday morning. This is from a weak area of low-pressure tracking into eastern New York. While it is a chilly rain for most, there could be some snow mixed in east of Syracuse and over the higher elevations of Otsego and Delaware counties as well as the heart of the Adirondacks there could be a light accumulation.

During the afternoon we deal with mainly scattered rain showers. By later in the afternoon, they drop to the south, so the evening should turn out mainly dry with even some breaks to sunshine.

The few breaks of sun we’ll see today should help get the temperatures to around 50 degrees for the high.

SUNDAY:

Even cooler air drops in Saturday night with everyone across central New York at risk for some snow showers by Sunday morning. By late Sunday morning we warm enough for some rain to mix in with the snow in lower elevations. Little if any accumulation of snow is expected.

Sunday is the coolest day of the weekend with mid 40s but the good news is a warming trend is in store for next week.

This is great news if you’re staying local for spring break next week because most days next will be 60 degrees or higher!