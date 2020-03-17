St. Patrick’s Day weather extremes

St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse has had its fair share of extremes with some big snow and rain storms near the holiday itself, but what about on the holiday itself?

The warmest St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse’s recorded history was back in the 1920s when the high reached 73° in 1927 some 93 years ago! Most recently, Syracuse did reach 68 in 2012 which I’m sure many of you remember that record warm March!

The lowest high temperature recorded on the holiday in Syracuse was only 18° in 1961. Brrrr!

What about the snowiest? It was back in 1974 when nearly 8” of snow fell.

The wettest St. Patty’s Day was one year before the snowiest occurred when 1.14” of rain fell in 1973.

By the way, in case you were wondering the weather last year on St. Patrick’s Day was chilly, only 33 for a high with nearly an inch of snow.

St. Patrick’s Day 2020 will not be that memorable because of the weather, but unfortunately the global pandemic taking place.