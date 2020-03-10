St. Patrick’s Parade weather: Looking breezy and seasonably chilly

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The annual St. Patrick’s Parade steps off in downtown Syracuse this Saturday at Noon. Typically, weather plays into parade and this year looks like no exception.

Here are the early takeaways on the weather for this year’s St. Patrick’s parade in Syracuse.

A frontal system moves through central New York Friday with mild weather and rain

Cooler air follows the frontal system, probably on par with the parade last March when we hit 40 degrees.

A gusty northwest breeze sets up during the day. Gusts past 20 mph seem likely throughout the parade. Given the wind direction, though, winds could funnel down Salina Street and gust higher at times.

The combination of temperatures in the 30s /near 40 and winds put wind chills very easily in the 20s.

Chance of precipitation looks to be low; worst case scenario at this point is for some flurries in the morning

While not as cold as the parade in 2017 (temperatures were in the teens) it will be chilly in downtown Syracuse this Saturday so if you plan on marching or just being part of the crowd make sure you are prepared and bundled up. Hat and gloves/mittens are good clothing choices and think about wearing several layers to protect from the chill.

The parade is still several days away so there may be some minor changes with the forecast between now and then so make sure you check back at Localsyr.com for further updates through the week.