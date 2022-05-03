Well, for everyone who is trying to make outdoor plans this weekend with mom, family and or friends it appears at least half of the weekend is going to be nice. Which part of the weekend is in question?

The only part of the weekend we are uncertain about at this point is later Friday into Saturday. Why is that? The majority of the weather data we look at is coming together on a solution for Friday into Saturday, and as of Tuesday evening it is looking more promising that the rain stays south of Central New York. That said, it does appear at least some clouds will be around CNY Friday into Saturday.

Let’s hope this drier trend doesn’t change between now and the weekend. Fingers and toes crossed!

Below are a couple of model solutions Friday evening and showcases how close the rain is, and just a slightly weaker high to the north and or a stronger storm to the south probably changes the outcome for us on Friday and Saturday.





