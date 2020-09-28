Start of October will feel very much like October

What comes to mind when someone mentions October in Central New York? Probably great fall colors, apples, pumpkins and pumpkin flavored you name they’ve got it, Halloween and everything that goes along with it and some may even think first snowflakes!

Well believe it or not but October begins this Thursday and it’s looking like some of the coldest air we’ve felt since last spring could very well be on the way by the first weekend of October.

The jet stream winds aloft are expected to plunge well south of CNY and the Northeast allowing unseasonably cool/chilly air in Canada to drop in and pay a visit to us whether we like it or not come the weekend.

While it doesn’t look like there will be much precipitation accompanying the chill there COULD be enough to produce a few showers of rain and dare we say even a touch of ice pellets (graupel) or even a few flakes of snow for a few! Most will not see any graupel/snowflakes, but over the highest elevations of CNY up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks late this week into the weekend it is possible.

It looks very unlikely that the Syracuse area will see its first flakes in the air this weekend. This may have you wondering however when Syracuse see its first flake of snow and first measurable snowfall on average.

Once Syracuse has received a trace of snow in September and it occurred back on September 30th in 1992. The earliest measurable snow to fall was back on October 2nd of 1974 when just over an inch of snow fell! The average first flake of snow in Syracuse doesn’t ‘typically’ fall until around October 19th, while the average first measurable snowfall occurs by approximately November 6th.

What about Halloween snows? There have only been two measurable snowfalls on Halloween in Syracuse since 1949 when records started being kept at the airport. The most recent one occurring back in 1993 when 0.8”, or nearly an inch, fell. The other time that snow was measured on the haunting holiday was back in 1954 when a tenth of an inch occurred.

So yes, October usually is a pretty spooky month due to the ghosts and goblins, but for those who don’t like or want snow this early it’s not too scary of a month for the most part. November is a different story when it comes to snow.