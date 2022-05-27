SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re kicking off the long holiday weekend with some rain and a few thunderstorms. If you have plans this weekend you don’t have to worry about rain chances for too much longer.

FRIDAY:

A slow moving cold front moves into the area towards Friday morning and into the day Friday. This results in a better chance of some rain and a few t-storms to end the week.

The best chance for storms comes in the afternoon Friday. Any storm that moves through Friday could be a bit strong with heavy rain (ponding, poor drainage flooding), gusty winds and hail.

Friday is a slightly cooler, but muggier 70s kind of day. We’ll be watching the temperatures closely because if we can get closer to 80, our chances for severe weather would go up.

WEEKEND:

The Memorial Day weekend is looking more and more promising for drier weather, but it likely starts somewhat unsettled.

Plan on quite a bit of cloud cover and showers Saturday morning as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes close by but don’t give up hope. We dry out in the afternoon and should see some sun as this system departs to our east and high pressure builds in. With the prospect of some late day sun, we expect to reach low 70s Saturday.

That sets us up nicely for the rest of the holiday weekend (and all the picnics and parades!) with mostly sunny skies Sunday and likely Monday as well with warmer weather. Think 80s both days, perhaps approaching 90 for Memorial Day itself!