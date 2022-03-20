SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It could be brighter and warmer but it could also be much colder and snowier as we begin the spring season.

SUNDAY:

Syracuse half marathoners will want to dress for temperatures in the 40s, wind chills in the 30s and at least a few light rain showers Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m. when the sun’s rays are directly over the equator!

Sunday begins in the mid-40s, but as the afternoon progresses, we cool into the 30s with scattered rain and mainly higher terrain snow showers around, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

It’s breezy/windy Sunday too which will make it feel colder, especially after a couple days near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

After possibly an evening shower or two, the weather quiets down Sunday night under a mostly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 30s. A breeze persists too, with feel like readings ranging from the mid-20s to mid-30s.

MONDAY:

It stays breezy but turns nicer looking for the start of the new week and first full day of spring on Monday. Some sun is expected with highs warming well into the 40s to around 50, but a steady 10 to 15 or 20 mph breeze makes it feel a bit cooler.