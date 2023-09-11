Improving weather on Monday

A stalled front that was the culprit for the showers and storms since the end of last week will finally pack its bags and move away Monday.

What does this mean for us? Any rain showers still lingering around south and east of Syracuse taper off. And, any clouds diminish as some sun returns during the afternoon!

Highs to start the week with the developing sun will be in the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon, which is seasonable for this time of year.

September feel continues

After experiencing plenty of unseasonable warmth recently, and coming very close to achieving our first heat wave of the year, it will continue to feel more like September in the days ahead.

Expect highs to remain well into the 70s on Tuesday, before dropping into the 60s to around 70 at best mid to late week.

We then warm up a few degrees, into the mid-70s, for next weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.