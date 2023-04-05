Many will be hopping around Central New York this holiday weekend doing egg hunts, church services and other festivities, but will the weather cooperate? In short, yes, but it does start a bit cool.

High pressure settling in from the north and west into the Northeast on Friday is going to time out beautifully for the Easter weekend across Central New York!

What does this mean weather wise across the region?

Some sunshine, windy and cool for Good Friday with highs back into the 40s, but it feels like the 30s Friday afternoon thanks to the gusty wind.

Saturday starts frosty with readings in the 20s to kick off the day, so if you have an egg hunt Saturday morning be sure to dress warm, but at least there’s going to be a good deal of sunshine all day long! Temperatures top out in the 40s to around 50 Saturday afternoon.

Come Easter Sunday itself, the Easter Bunny has a nice and quiet Saturday night/early Sunday to hop around CNY. Temperatures drop to or just below freezing Saturday night into the start of Sunday, but we warm under lots of sunshine on Easter with highs reaching well into the 50s to maybe 60 for a few, especially west of Syracuse.

Enjoy the nice early spring weather over the holiday weekend CNY! 😊