SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unseasonable chill sticks around, but at least it is mainly quiet until late in the day Friday. The details are below.

The wind & chill eases a bit, but any sun late this week?

The winds should ease a bit Thursday into Friday and we should get more sun to sneak out if not later in the day Thursday, then probably at least Friday morning. Friday morning is the next best chance for us to see any kind of appreciable sun between now and the weekend, but by days end widespread snow could be starting to move back in.

Accumulating snow flirts with CNY

This is because of a system that will approach us from the Ohio River Valley. We should see some steady snow Friday night with a light accumulation, coating to an inch or two, looking more likely. There could be a few spots over the Southern Finger Lakes that end up with 3 or 4 inches of new snow.

By Saturday morning, a new area of low pressure is developing off the East Coast and moving east so our snow quickly tapers to snow showers/flurries after midnight Friday night.

Weekend looks pretty quiet but remains chilly

So unfortunately, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as we have to deal with more snow chances and highs at or below normal into the weekend and beyond the way it looks. This of course includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.