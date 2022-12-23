SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as cold, snowy, windy weather sticks around through the weekend.

Christmas Eve:

We have no arctic fronts, snow squalls, or flash freezes to worry about in Syracuse Saturday.

Our snowy blizzard conditions stay north and wets of Syracuse for Watertown and in between Rochester and Buffalo. This is where 2-3 feet or more of snow and wind gusts over 50-60mph are expected Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

If you are traveling or having family coming to town, as long as it doesn’t involve Watertown or Buffalo then it’s relatively smooth sailing across the state in the sense there’s not much falling snow to worry about. It’s still very windy with gusts over 40mph at times.

Bundle up if you’re going to be out and about Saturday getting some last-minute shopping and errands in. The extreme wind and cold will make the air feel subzero throughout the day Saturday.

We’re still quite windy Saturday night, but not to worry. Santa and his reindeer know how to move with the wind.

Christmas Day:

It’s the coldest Christmas day in 9 years! When the kiddos wake up to open presents they’re going to want the cozy robe and socks since it’s still a chilly day.

Highs are expected to reach the mid 20s during the afternoon. The last time it was this cold on Christmas day was back in 2013.

We’re still not expecting any major issues to get to Grandma’s house for Christmas dinner around the area.

The wind is also not as feisty, but still blowing hard enough to make the wind chill feel around zero again.

However, heavy lake effect and extremely gusty winds will continue for the Watertown and Buffalo areas. The blizzard warning is set to expire at 1pm Sunday.

Last week of 2022:

As the week goes there are signs we’ll warm up a little bit each day. High temperatures should top out above freezing by mid-week. We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!). We’ll keep you posted.