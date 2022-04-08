SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Cool and soggy weather sticks around through the weekend.

FRIDAY:

We’re not nearly as rainy as we were Thursday, but it’s not completely dry either. Our shower threat is pretty scattered in nature. We’ll even see some peaks of sunshine from time to time.

With more dry time and some sun we likely end up in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this point in April.

THE WEEKEND:

Heading into the weekend it looks like Central New York is in store for a cooling trend.

Temperatures may only be in the 40s for highs both Saturday and Sunday.

You can also expect showers around both days. While it is mainly rain showers in lower elevations, we think some wet snow will mix in over higher elevations from time to time, especially at night. Little to no accumulation is expected.