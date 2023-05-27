SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Memorial Day weekend, or the unofficial start of the summer season, is finally upon us, and many are wondering whether the weather cooperates for their outdoor plans, or not? Get the latest details are below.

After taking a break, summer is making its return

Central New York is going to have some of the best weather in the country this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As has been the case for the last few days, the ‘big picture’ for the weekend remains the same. A strong area of high pressure almost right over us keeps us high and dry through the holiday weekend (and beyond!). 😊

Best chance of showers this weekend remains WELL south…

If you are going to travel outside Central New York for the holiday weekend it looks like the sunny and dry weather will follow you if you head to New England or the Great Lakes.

Showers end up most commonplace across the Southern Mid-Atlantic states and Carolinas where an upper-level and surface storm system are expected over the weekend. If you are travelling to the southern Appalachians (think places like Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville and even the Outer Banks) expect more clouds than sun, cooler than normal temperatures and periods of showers.

Break out the shorts and swimsuits

While it was still a bit below normal in the temperature department Friday (highs near 70), we warm well into the 70s Saturday, low 80s Sunday, and mid-80s Memorial Day itself! Summer wear is going to come in handy across CNY over the weekend.

Nighttime lows are expected to be nice and refreshing in the 40s Friday night, then low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday nights. This looks great for sleeping (especially outdoors if you’re camping) and bonfires! That is also a sign we aren’t going to be all that humid in these parts for the weekend. Enjoy! 😊

For those who have a pool and a solar cover for it, you should have plenty of opportunity to warm it up as long as our weather stays dry, warm, and sunny.

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end by the time the long weekend is over.

That won’t be the case.

Our rain chances look to remain low through the middle of the week while temperatures continue to climb. At some point Wednesday or better yet Thursday, we could challenge 90 degrees!