SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Warm temperatures and comfortable conditions will headline our weather this weekend in central New York. Find out the latest below…

Comfortable night for sleeping

High pressure remains in control of Central New York’s weather through Saturday night. As this system has gotten closer to the region dew points have dropped into the 50s so with mainly clear skies and light winds overnight we would expect widespread 50s for lows by morning. Some of the normally cool outlying areas may just make it into the upper 40s.

While not as widespread as last night, there could be some river valley fog late tonight.

Winning end to weekend!

High pressure is only slowly moving east of Central New York on Sunday so there should be more sunshine. It is an even warmer day than Saturday with highs into the mid 80s Sunday. Thankfully dew points will remain low making it feel comfortable outside even with the rising heat.

Unsettled to start the week

An area of low-pressure tracking Northeast out of the Midwest brings more humidity along with showers and storms to Central New York to start the week.

Conditions will turn quite breezy ahead of this system on Monday and as it stands now, while a few of the storms could have heavy rain and hail the greater threat looks to be heavy rain and potential localized flooding.

We will still be affected by this storm into Tuesday with another round of showers before it finally pulls out of the northeast Tuesday night.

We may see a few leftover showers Wednesday morning, mainly east of I-81. Then the rest of the day looks partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the low 80s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.