SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) An unseasonable chill is in the air with us through midweek across Central New York, but how much longer does the shower threat continue for? Find out below.

Look up later tonight…

We are hopeful that the sky clears some later this evening and overnight after a few evening showers in CNY. This should allow us to see the Northern Lights if they do show up later tonight. Fingers crossed!

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s for most tonight with areas of frost likely again too.

Staying cool & damp at times

An unseasonably chilly pool of air circulating around an upper-level storm continues to plague the area through midweek. What does this mean temperature wise for CNY?

Well, highs will only reach the upper 40s to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, which is a good 5 to 10 degrees below our average high for this time of year. So yes, be sure to keep the jackets on hand.

Keep umbrellas handy too

The cool air at the surface and colder air aloft lingers right through the middle of the week and helps produce more scattered pop-up rain, snow, graupel showers Tuesday between about the 10 or 11 am and 8 or 9 pm timeframe.

No one day through midweek is going to be a washout, but certainly some splashing and dashing is expected, especially the second half of Tuesday. Right now, Tuesday looks to be the driest of the next two days.

Come late Tuesday night into the first part of Wednesday a weak area of low pressure is due to swing through and produce more numerous showers of rain and mainly higher terrain snow.

We can’t even rule out a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by 9 or 10 Wednesday morning.

Chill eases as it turns drier and brighter

High pressure builds in late in the day Wednesday into the last half of week yielding more sunshine and seasonable temperatures, 60s, come late this week. Stay tuned for updates.