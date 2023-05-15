SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It has been a while since we have seen measurable rainfall here in Syracuse, but the numbers below may surprise you.

Drops have been far and few between lately

The last time we picked up any rain was all the way back on Sunday, May 7. Even then, we only received 0.08” which was preceded by two other consecutive dry days.

As of this writing, we are running only between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain below average for the month of May.

Dry May thus far, but this would be a first in 2023

When looking at precipitation for the season and for the year, however, we are actually about two and a half inches above average with more than half of that surplus occurring in January! Each month of 2023 has been wetter than average, but there’s a chance May will break that streak.

April had a long dry stretch too, but…

Monday marks the eighth day in a row of dry weather.

The last similar stretch with no measurable rain lasted for ten days in mid-April.

Despite this, we still managed to receive above average precipitation for April, thanks in particular to a couple of soggy days at the end of the month.

Next chance of significant rain

There is still time to catch up and get some liquid in the rain gauge for May, but little is expected to fall up until maybe this weekend as we watch a slow-moving area of low pressure and its cold front approach from the west.

That said, it may not be a bad idea to water those plants/flowers/garden this week since we are expecting a very dry air mass to be overhead most of this week with abundant, strong May sun too. That combo will really dry up any moisture in the ground quickly.

Stay tuned for updates.