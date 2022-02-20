SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – If you liked Sunday’s temperatures, you’ll love the next couple of days.

At a glance:

Even milder for the first part of the new week

Widespread rain develops Tuesday

Ice jams/minor flooding possible Tuesday into Wednesday

TONIGHT:

It’s breezy and a much milder night across CNY tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s for most under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

MONDAY:

We are even milder on President’s Day. Temperatures likely warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 degrees Monday despite clouds ruling the sky. A rain or snow shower or two is possible up towards Watertown during the midday and afternoon as a cold front tries to work in from the north.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It’s mostly cloudy and still mild Monday night with lows in the 30s once again across CNY. A bit of snow and or a mix is possible near and north of Watertown Monday night with a glazing of ice and a coating to an inch or two possible across the North Country.

If you are heading to the Dome to watch SU take on Georgia Tech it should be a pretty comfortable walk, especially by February standards.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is breezy and unseasonably mild with some rain developing mainly for the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 50s!

The warmth and rainfall will again bring the potential for ice jams and minor flooding.